FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Those looking to swim away the heat in Fayette County will need to search for another pool!

The Fayette County Parks confirmed today, August 4, 2022, their pool will not be opening this season.

Wayne Workman, with Fayette County Parks, said when Park services filled their pool for the opening day, they found a huge leak. This leak has proven to be an issue for the Park as they cannot get repairs done in time for the swim season.

Workman says the pool was unable to open at all this season due to the leak and they are projecting the repairs will be done in time for Summer 2023. Workman also added that they were fortunate enough to have lifeguards during the shortage, they just could not get repairs done in time.

For more information on the pool’s status check Fayette County Park’s Facebook page.