FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the West Virginia Division of Highways announce a road in Fayette County will have restricted access so crews can work on bridge repairs.

Okey L. Patterson Road in Fayette County will be reduced to a single lane with intermittent traffic delays starting 8a.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023. Crews will be working on bridge repairs over Mossy Creek in Mossy.

As long as crews do not face inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances, the road is planned to reopen on Friday, May 26. Local traffic will have access to all properties while this work is being completed. Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling through the work zone.