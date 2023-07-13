FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia has 53 Rotary clubs throughout District 7545 and one local club was named Club of the Year for 2022-2023.

Officials from Rotary International announced the Canyon Rim Rotary Club in Fayette County was named the Club of the Year for 2022-2023. The award is based on the criteria on how much the club has improved in four target areas: membership growth, expanding community service, support to the Rotary Foundation and enhancing the Rotary’s public image.

“The Canyon Rim Rotary Club of Fayette County was the top performer in our district in the combined four areas for 2022-2023. Only one club is selected annually for this recognition, which makes it a highly coveted award and reflects the splendid work being done by the club to support Fayette County” Dan McCarthy, 2022-23 District Governor

The Canyon Rim Rotary Club coordinates the Fayette County Christmas Toy event and the Taste of Bridge Day event. The club also donates to youth organizations such as Leadership Fayette County and the Fayette County Board of Education. Past President Matt Wender says the award is an honor and acknowledge far beyond expectations.

For more information on the Canyon Rim Rotary Club in Fayette County, visit their Facebook.