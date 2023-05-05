CANNELTON, WV (WVNS) — Sheriff Mike Fridley reported the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for assistance finding a missing Fayette County man.

According to Sheriff Fridley, Jerry Lee Truman, 65 of Cannelton, Fayette County, left his home on the evening of May 3rd to go to the Eagles Club in Montgomery and was seen leaving the establishment later that evening. Charleston Police Department issued a traffic stop on Truman around 2:30a.m. on May 4th in which he was given a warning citation. Truman has not been seen since the warning was given and he was released.