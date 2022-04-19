WHIPPLE, WV (WVNS) — According to information released by Sheriff Mike Fridley, Deputies assigned to the Fayette County Detectives Bureau investigated a shooting that occurred at approximately 9:47 am this morning, April 19, 2022.

The victim of the shooting is a 30 year old woman, whose name is not being released at this time. She was flown to Charleston Area Medical Center due to her injuries.

Deputies are still on scene while the area is contained and secured. This incident remains an active investigation.

Sheriff Fridley also stated they have a person of interest for the crime, Bernard Glen Reynolds, 52.