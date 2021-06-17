Fayette County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing girl

SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl out of Fayette County.

According to police, Alayna Pennington, 16, was last seen on the morning of June 16, 2021, in the Scarbro Market area. She was reportedly wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. Pennington is five feet, six inches tall and 140 pounds. Alayna has brown hair and blue eyes.





Anyone with any information regarding the possible location of Alayna Pennington is to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, at (304) 574-3590. Tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers of WV through their P3 Tips App.

