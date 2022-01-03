Fayette County Sheriffs Department looking to hire deputies

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Those interested in starting a career in law enforcement have the chance to do so in Fayette County.

The Fayette County Sheriffs Department has several open positions. Applications are available for pick up at their office and testing begins next week.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, the shortage of applicants is not only an issue in the county but across the country. He believes it is due to lower salaries, but he said the shortage will not stop them from hiring the very best people to protect the county.

“I’m at the point now where I think you could offer tons of money, but we are not going to lower our standards here at the Fayette County sheriffs department you have to go through everything,” said Sheriff Fridley.

The window to turn in applications closes at the end of the business day on Jan. 7. Applications are available for pick up and to submit at the department office.