FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department released an update concerning roads being closed due to flooding in the area.

According to Chief Rod Perdue II, a stretch of Cannelton Hollow Road, from the intersection of Route 60 to five miles up the road is currently closed. There is also a complete closure of Carbondale Road due to the bridge being damaged in high waters.

WV Route 16/38 between Jodie and Gauley Bridge is also closed at this moment. However, Route 60 Gauley Mountain is open. Drivers are asked to drive through this area with extreme caution.

A shelter is currently set up at the Alumni Center in Montgomery. Anyone needing a tetanus shot due to possible sewage in flood waters will be able to receive one.

All local first responders are out around the region helping when and where they can.