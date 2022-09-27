OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley reports today, September 27, 2022, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for assistance in the search for a missing Oak Hill man.

Patrick R. Baker, 33 of Oak Hill, was last seen in the early afternoon hours of September 26, 2022, leaving a residence on Clay St off of Gatewood Rd.

Baker is described as being 5’7″ and weighing 165lbs, having ear-length brown hair and blue eyes. Baker was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt, black jeans, and white and red Jordan sneakers.

The provided picture is several months old. If you see him you are asked to contact the Fayette County Office of Emergency Management at (304)574-3590.