MOUNT CARBON, WV (WVNS) — Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II announced information regarding a missing teen in Fayette County.
Sirinity Jones, 15 years old, was last seen on May 29, 2023 at 3:00pm in Adena Village, Mt Carbon. She is described as being 5’4″ and 85 pounds, with dark hair and brown eyes. It is believed she may be in the Armstrong Creek area.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department ask that if you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Sirinity Jones to contact the Fayette County E911 Center at (304)574-3590.