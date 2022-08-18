FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office hosted an active killer training today, August 18, 2022.

The training was held to better equip law enforcement officers in Fayette County with the knowledge and experience to rapidly and effectively respond, in the event of a school threat.

This training enhances the skills that Fayette County law enforcement officers already possess to deal with a active killer.





“We don’t train to get it right. We train so we don’t get it wrong. We will continue integrating these real-life training scenarios, to ensure that we maintain the level of readiness.” Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley