FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office recently revealed their ‘Sheriff’s Giving Tree’ in honor of those who sacrifice daily on behalf of Fayette County residents.

The tree, which was put up by members of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, is covered with stars representing a Conservator within the Sheriff’s protective custody. Conservators are wards of the state supported financially by the Sheriff.

The goal of the ‘Giving Tree’ is to raise money and other resources while also recognizing all law enforcement officers and those who put the community first within Fayette County.

Each star will have in-need items listed on the back such as socks, blankets, clothes, and even cookies. Gifts can be wrapped or unwrapped and must be returned to the Sheriff’s Office before December 15, 2023.

Residents can go to the Fayette County Court House to check out the tree and grab a few stars to help the community.