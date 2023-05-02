MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County woman has died after a two-car crash in Mt. Hope.

According to Fayette County Chief Deputy Rod Perdue, around noon on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, the Fayette County 911 Center received a call of a multiple-car accident on Legends Highway in the Main Street area of Mt. Hope. Sheriff’s Deputies, EMS personnel, and Fire Department personnel from the Mount Hope Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to respond to the scene.

Upon arrival at the scene, it was determined that a sedan had crossed the center line and stuck a Jeep head-on. The driver of the sedan was taken to Raleigh General Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. The driver of the Jeep was also taken to Raleigh General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the sedan has been identified as Patricia Cales, 63, of Fayetteville, WV. The cause of the accident is unknown at this time, but it is suspected that the driver may have been having a medical emergency. Chief Deputy Rodney Perdue II states reportedly neither drugs nor alcohol appears to be a factor.

This accident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.