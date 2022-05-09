FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — On Saturday, May 14, 2022, Fayette Station Road will be closed to vehicle traffic due to the New River Gorge Rim to Rim race.

From 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. from the intersection of Lansing Loop and CR 82/Fayette Station Road will be closed to vehicles. The racers will run from the intersection of Rt 19 & CR 82 to Burma Road and finish at Adventures on the Gorge.

For those who are navigating the New River without a commercial guide company, setting a river shuttle at Fayette Station or Teays will need to be done before 6 a.m. or after 10 a.m. During the road closure, climbers can access Bridge Buttress by parking and walking from Burnwood Day Use Area.