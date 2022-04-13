FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Around 11 a.m. today, April 13, 2022, the local Walmart self-evacuated after employees noticed a strong smell of gas in the front of the store.

According to Fire Chief John Vernon, after Fayetteville Fire Dept. arrived on scene with two fire trucks, employees and customers could be seen waiting outside of the building. Upon further investigation, the strong smell of gas was coming from an overheated battery within one of the garden centers scissor lifts.

No further signs of a gas leak could be found and the Walmart returned to business as usual.