FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – The town of Fayetteville unveiled new Electric Vehicle chargers on January 18, 2023.

The goal of the program is to improve public charging access for EV drivers throughout West Virginia at an affordable cost.

The station will feature two spots beside the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building and Fayette County Public Library site across from the New River Antique Mall.

“So it’s exciting for the businesses in Fayetteville but also to give this offering to the people with electric cars,” said town superintendent Matt Diederich.

“They can come here, plug in, and go spend some money in Fayetteville,” added Marty Weirick, the vice president of the West Virginia Electric Auto Association. “So we think this will attract some business to Fayetteville.”

The station will be free to everyone.