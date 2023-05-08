FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A newly-proposed Zoning Law is up for opinion in Public Committee in Fayetteville. The topic of the zoning law is – food trucks.
Fayetteville residents want the zoning to allow for food truck businesses to legally operate in the town. If the current law as advertised is deemed acceptable, then it moves on to town council vote, otherwise it will be edited and go back to public hearing for another 30 days.
Matt Diedrich, town manager for Fayetteville, said the previous zoning did not allow for businesses like food trucks to operate, something that there was public need for.
“So in our zoning it does not allow for the more semi-permanent structures, trailers to be set up on property, and instead of just shutting the door on that, they came to a compromise and set up some regulations so that its going to be good for the town and good for the businesses as well,” said Diedrich.
The zoning law is currently available for public comment, which means any resident can contact town council by letter or email, or show up in person or on zoom on Thursday May 18th.
Diedrich said there is still a long way to go for the process to be complete, but that it is moving along swiftly.