FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A newly-proposed Zoning Law is up for opinion in Public Committee in Fayetteville. The topic of the zoning law is – food trucks.

Fayetteville residents want the zoning to allow for food truck businesses to legally operate in the town. If the current law as advertised is deemed acceptable, then it moves on to town council vote, otherwise it will be edited and go back to public hearing for another 30 days.

Matt Diedrich, town manager for Fayetteville, said the previous zoning did not allow for businesses like food trucks to operate, something that there was public need for.