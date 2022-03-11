FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., on March 9, 2022, a Fayetteville man was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Court documents stated on December 12, 2019, Robert R. Jeffries, 52 of Fayetteville, shot a man in a home on Gatewood Road near Fayetteville. According to police reports, Jeffries got into an argument with a man before shooting him while he was sitting on a couch. The victim was taken to a local hospital, but died on the way due to his injuries.

Jeffries was not legally allowed to have a gun due to a prior felony conviction in 2007.

Jeffries faces three to 15 years for voluntary manslaughter and up to five years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon when he is sentenced on April 6, 2022.

Due to his prior felony conviction, Jeffries faces an additional five years in prison.