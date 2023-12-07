FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Those looking for a wonderful walk through a historic town are in luck as Fayetteville’s Holiday Stroll returns.

On Friday, December 8, 2023 from 5p.m. to 8p.m. enjoy a lovely stroll through downtown Fayetteville. This event aims to bring the community together and celebrate the holiday season in a unique way by highlighting local businesses and the sense of community. Strolling through downtown Fayetteville you’ll find yourself in awe of the festive decorations each storefront adorns. One-of-a-kind crafts, artisanal goods and many more special treats are ready to be enjoyed around each corner.

Local artists and craftsmen are setup to sell their amazing wares, showcasing the talent that comes from the “Coolest Small City”. Local eateries are also prepped ready to feed any mouth watering for the festive pastries, cups of hot cocoa or the savory delights of the season. Paired with the music of the holidays on the streets, it’ll be hard not to feel the Christmas spirit when taking a holiday stroll through Fayetteville.

For more information on the Holiday Stroll including participating stores, visit Visit Fayetteville’s website.