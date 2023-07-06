FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Hours of operation will be extending in Fayetteville as First Fridays returns for its second year.



Local businesses and food joints will stay open later to enjoy the fun the warm summer nights bring.



Live music and an art walk are going to be part of the festivities.



Tabitha Stober, the Executive Director of Visit Fayetteville, said the events are going to be better than ever.

“So, this is our second first Fridays this Friday, July 17th. They shut down court street downtown. We are going to have an artist market. We have over eighteen vendors,” said Stober.



First Fridays will run from July until September. Food vendors range from hotdogs to cheesecake.

