FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County, Anthony Ciliberti Jr., announced today, August 8, 2022, that a former Fayette County school teacher has been sentenced to prison for sex offense involving former students.

Leonard Dale Varner, Jr., age 35 of Hopewell, West Virginia, was sentenced by Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr. to one to five years for the felony crime third-degree sexual assault, ten to 20 years for the felony crime of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, or custodian, ten to 25 years for the felony crime of second-degree sexual assault, and two to ten years for the felony crime of soliciting a minor. Varner must serve 20 years before he is eligible for parole and will serve a maximum of 45 years with 40 years of supervised release following.

Deputies received complaints of Varner allegedly conducting illegal acts with underage minors on December 15, 2020. These incidents were believed to have happened from 2016 through 2020 with four victims, three of which were Varner’s students.

These crimes were investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. Support services for the victims were provided by the Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center.