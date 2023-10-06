FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — There will be a free Covid-19 vaccine, booster and flu shot clinic in Hilltop, hosted by the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing team.

The clinic will take place at the Hilltop Baptist Convention Center on Saturday, October 6, 2023. Everything will be on a first come first serve basis between the hours of 12:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M.

Tests, vaccinations, and booster shots are available to anyone who is 19 and older. Children under the age of 18 must have a parent or legal guardian present. Rapid Covid-19 testing is also available.

No appointment is needed and no insurance is required for this clinic.

For more information visit www.paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @PAAC.Surge for updates.