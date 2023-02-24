HILLTOP, WV (WVNS) — Hilltop residents can get Covid-19 testing, vaccines and boosters thanks to the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team announcing a free clinic.

On Saturday, February 25th the clinic will take place at the Hilltop Baptist Church located at 285 The Baptist Road in Hilltop. Free Covid-19 tests, vaccinations and booster shots are available to everyone in the community.

Testing and vaccinations will be served on a first come first serve basis from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required.

For more information visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team’s website.