CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Gov. Jim Justice ordered all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol and all state-owned facilities in Fayette County to be flown at half-staff on April 19, 2023. The proclamation was made in honor of the late State Forester, Cody John Mullens.

“All West Virginians mourn the tragic loss of this brave son who gave his life to protect and save people in emergency situations, and sympathy on their behalf is extended to his loved ones, his many friends, members of the West Virginia Division of Forestry family with whom he served faithfully and honorably, and to all those who knew and loved him.” Gov. Jim Justice

Cody Mullens was fatally injured on Thursday, April 13, 2023, while fighting a forest fire in Fayette county.