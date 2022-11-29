HILLTOP, WV (WVNS) — Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County, Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., announced a Hilltop man was sentenced by Circuit Thomas H. Ewing to prison for the felony crime of delivery of methamphetamine.

On November 28, 2021, Hebert B. Byers, 51, of Hilltop, was sentenced to one to fifteen years in prison for delivering meth to an undercover cop. In January 2021, Byers sold a substance to the undercover cop and later lab results showed the substance was meth, a Schedule II controlled substance.

Byers pleaded guilty to this crime on September 29, 2022. Byers will have to serve one year in prison before he is eligible for parole.

This crime was investigated by the Central West Virginia Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.