Local ice cream shops offer fun ways to beat summertime heat

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – With temperatures rising, everyone is looking for a way to beat the heat. Ice cream is a fun and delicious way to cool off, and custard can be too.

The Custard Stand in Oak Hill is one of the local restaurants taking advantage of the weather. Kimberly Gearhart works at the Custard Stand. She wanted to give people a way to stay cool, while practicing social distancing.

“We have 24 plus flavors of ice cream to help cool you off on a hot summer day,” said Gearhart.

The Custard Stand is in Oak Hill. It is open every day from 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.