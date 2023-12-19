FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — For a unique change of an art gallery, Love Hope Center for the Arts will be hosting, “WIP” or also known as “Works in Progress” every first Thursday of every month.

On Thursday, January 4, 2024, performing arts will be going on at this event, but also “works in progress” art pieces will also be presented as well. Since the center will not be displaying art for some time, and the walls will be blank, the center wanted to give the public a chance to show their art pieces and performances during the month of January’s WIP.

“We have so many talented and creative people in our community and “Works in Progress” has been a great platform for them to share what they’ve been working on with an audience that supports the creative process,” said Stacey Tope, Executive Director, Love Hope Center for the Arts.

For the month of January, Love Hope Arts will be showcasing a WIP pop-up community exhibit where anyone can display their art. This event is only in the evening and will start at 7:00 P.M.

This event is sponsored by Lost Appalachia Trading Co. and will be hosted by Kat Kistler. It is free to the public and donation are welcomed. The event is located at 100 Rotan St, Fayetteville, WV 25840, and will start at 7:00 P.M.