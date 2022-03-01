WOLF CREEK, WV (WVNS) — A man from Fayette County is facing burglary charges after an investigation in the Wolf Creek area.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, said deputies responded to a burglary complain on February 18, 2022. When they arrived, they found a yurt, which was used as a rental property, had been broken into and items were missing. Deputies reportedly found the stolen property at a nearby camper.

Justin Blevins, 38 of Fayetteville is facing charges following the investigation. Those charges include: burglary, petit larceny and destruction of property.