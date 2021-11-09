Man taken to hospital after ATV accident in Fayette County

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A man is in the hospital following an ATV accident in Fayette County.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said deputies were called for a welfare check Tuesday, November 9, 2021, regarding an ATV accident. When deputies arrived, they found a man lying in the road on Terry Avenue in Oak Hill. The man was bleeding from his head. Deputies found an ATV in a nearby driveway which neighbors identified as the victims. The man was flown to CAMC for his injuries. There is no word on how the victim is doing at this time.

Investigators are not releasing his name right now.