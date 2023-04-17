MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — The Meadow Bridge Public Library is closing down and the last day it will be open to the public is Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Courtney Morris, the Branch Manager at the Meadow Bridge Public Library, mentioned reasons for the closing such as not enough people coming in, problems with the lease, and the building deteriorating.

Morris also expressed her concerns for the community from the closing. “I think it will affect [the community] tremendously, especially, you know, to the older people that, you know, come in and look for books and they have time. And then of course, like the summertime when kids come in here when they’re out of school, you know, just to get on computers, do the programs that we offer for the children and just things like that,” expressed Morris.

Although April 27th will be the last day of opening, there will still be a drop box set up outside for anyone who needs to drop off books through the end of May. The book mobile will come every Thursday to the Meadow Bridge Missionary Baptist Church from 10:00 A.M. to 12:15 P.M.