FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Agriculture and Natural Resources extension of WVU announced an informative seminar coming to the area.

Did you know there are several different types of forestry professionals that can provide assistance to you and your woodlands? On March 23, 2023, at 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., six different foresters from diverse agencies and organizations will be at the Fayette County Institute of Technology to answer various community questions about the profession.

Each forester will speak about the services they can provide to landowners and how these services might help you achieve your “ideal woodland.” The seminar will have a presentation from the foresters followed by a Q&A session.

To RSVP and for directions, please contact WVU Fayette County Extension Office at 304-574-4253.