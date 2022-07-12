FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — County Route 21/15, Michigan Avenue, which is 0.03 miles west of intersection U.S. 60 and County Route 21/15, will be closed from 7:00 A.M. to 5:30 P.M. on Monday, July 18, 2022, through Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

The temporary closure is due to a sanitary line extension project. The project may be affected if there is inclement or unforeseen weather conditions.

Drivers are asked to remain cautious and observe all traffic signs and devices while traveling through that zone. Long delays are also to be expected; therefore commuters should prepare their day wisely by giving themselves additional time or seek a different alternate route.