OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – On March 17, 2022, Sierra Jones, 21, of Oak Hill was reported missing.

According to the Oak Hill Police Department, Sierra Jones was last seen Thursday, March 10, 2022. She has brown hair and hazel eyes, and is approximately 5’8. She was last seen with a man in a white Dodge truck with red lettering on the side leaving Oak Hill.

Oak Hill Police are currently searching for her and anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact Oak Hill Police Department at 304-465-0596 or call 911.