FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A mobile food pantry schedule has been released for the end of August, sponsored by the Mountaineer FoodBank.

All mobiles are held from 11:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. unless changed or noted. The Mobile Pantry schedule is as followed:

8/22/23: Fayette County- Heritage Center/Old Mt. Hope High School

8/23/23: Marion County-Palatine Park

8/26/23: Boone County- Amazing Grace Fellowship

8/26/23: Clay County- Clay County High School (This mobile is from 9:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M.)

Please visit mountaineerfoodbank.org/mobile-pantry for the complete schedule.