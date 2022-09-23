MONTGOMERY, WV (WVNS) — The Montgomery Fire Department reported a successful rescue mission took place yesterday, September 22, 2022.

According to a post on their Facebook page, just after 8:30 p.m. Montgomery Fire Department members were dispatched for a search and rescue call on Cotton Hill Mountain. The Armstrong Creek and Fayetteville Fire Department were requested for extra manpower on the operation.

The multiple Fire Departments met up at the bottom of the mountain to discuss their plan of action; to split into groups and search for the individual.

The lost person had no flashlight or battery on their phone, making the search difficult. A few hours later the person was found and safely rescued from the mountain without an injury.

