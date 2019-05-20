Mother arrested for taking her child from the designated guardian

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A woman is in jail on charges of neglect involving her own child. Oak Hill Police said the incident happened on Jan. 22, 2019.

Katelyn Wilson is accused of going to the Twin Oak Apartment in Oak Hill where she came into her grandmother Alma West’s apartment. Wilson then took her own two-year-old child who was in the custody of Ms. West. Wilson had given guardianship of the boy to Ms. West on Sept. 5, 2018.

Police said Wilson tried to leave the apartment complex with the child but was stopped by staff members with the apartment complex. Ms. West was able to recover the boy, but Wilson and the driver of the truck ran off before law enforcement officers arrived.

A warrant was issued for Katelyn Wilson’s arrest on a charge of Child Neglect with Risk of Bodily Injury in January. Wilson was booked into the South Central Regional Jail on Sunday, May 19,2019. She is being held on a $25,000 cash only bond.