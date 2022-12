MT. HOPE (WVNS) — Mountaineer Food Bank is holding a food giveaway in Fayette County this week.

The giveaway will be held tomorrow, December 20, 2022 in Mt. Hope. The Mobile Food Pantry will be on site giving away meals while supplies last.

The Mobile Food Pantry will be located on the old Mt. Hope High School on 100 High School Drive from 11a.m. to 12:30p.m. For more information, visit Mountaineer Food Bank’s website.