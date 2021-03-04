UPDATE: Fire on structure, two vehicles in Oak Hill ‘under control’

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — 3/4/2021 9 a.m. UPDATE: More details on the fire are coming in to our newsroom.

Fayette County dispatchers said the call came at 8:20 a.m. for a structure fire on Summerlee Avenue in Oak Hill. Along with firefighters from Oak Hill, Mount Hope, and Fayetteville, Oak Hill Police responded to the scene, who reported two vehicles were also on fire.

First responders confirmed there were people inside the building and they were later evacuated. Although EMS were on scene, it is unknown if anyone suffered injuries from the fire.

As of 9 a.m., dispatchers said the fire is ‘under control.’ However, the scene is still active, with Summerlee Avenue, North Street, and Church Street closed at this time.

The reason for the fire is not yet known.

