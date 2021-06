FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A woman from Nallen, West Virginia has died from injuries she received during an ATV accident in Fayette County on Saturday.

Sheriff Mike Fridley said, Terry Hart, 63, was riding along in a group ATV ride near Bader Falls off of Propps Ridge when the accident occurred. Hart was medically transported but later died from her injuries.

Anyone with any information regarding the accident is to call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at, (304) 574-3590.