Montgomery, W.V. (WVNS) – It was a day of celebration in Northwest Fayette County as a nine-year project is finally finished.

Congresswoman Carol Miller was in attendance along with Fayette and Kanawha County Commissioners to celebrate the grand opening of a new fishing pier in Montgomery on Friday, February 18, 2022.

The project took nearly a decade to complete, but Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram and Smithers Mayor Anne Cavalier worked together to provide an access point to the Kanawha River for people in the community.

“Most of the property along the river in Montgomery is private. So this is the first public access to the river on the southside of the Kanawha River in Montgomery,” said Mayor Ingram. “So it will be an access point where families can bring their kids out and have a good time.”

When the project started, a dilapidated house stood where the fishing pier is now located. But now it’s home to a gathering spot for the whole community.

Mayor Ingram said demolishing dilapidated buildings is critical to helping communities take steps toward the future, and that it also helps to preserve the natural beauty of the mountain state.

“It’s the entire state of West Virginia, it’s not just Montgomery. There are dilapidated buildings and homes everywhere. And I think it’s to the level that our state legislature needs to address that. And maybe they are, I don’t know,” said Ingram. “But, yes, we’ve removed a lot of blight in Montgomery in the past five years. I can’t give you a number because we just keep tearing them down.

United States Congresswoman Carol Miller gave the final remarks at the ceremony and she said projects like the one to build the pier in Montgomery signify a wave of positive change happening all across the state of West Virginia.

Miller also applauded the collaboration between Smithers, Montgomery and Fayette and Kanawha Counties as an example of politicians coming together to make positive change for their communities.

“It’s’ the beginning of what they’re doing here and I’m seeing this all over West Virginia. The spark is here,” the Congresswoman told 59News. “We’ve turned a corner and this is just such an example of having two mayors, two commissions, two counties come together and just start making stuff happen.”

Following the pier opening ceremony Mayor Ingram, Congresswoman Miller and other dignitaries stopped for lunch at the new Fruits of Labor location in Montgomery.

Fruits of Labor is a restaurant that also serves as a rehabilitation program for those in recovery from addiction.

President Tammy Jordan said dealing with a big lunch rush like the one they faced today provides Fruits of Labor’s workers with valuable experience toward a future career in the food service industry.

“Having that larger gathering, having a group come in just like we hosted today, allows them to, number one, meet more people in the community,” said Jordan. “It allows them to learn speed and efficiency in prepping food, taking orders. And then usually the groups who are coming in are so gracious and kind, so it’s very encouraging and uplifting to those students to hear that positive feedback from the community.”

Montgomery is now the third Fruits of Labor location in the area, along with Rainelle and Alderson. Jordan said they hope to open a fourth location in Beckley before this summer.