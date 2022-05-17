OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – After over two decades of service to the city, Oak Hill City Manager Bill Hannabass is retiring.

Before becoming city manager, Hannabass also served as a city councilor and the mayor of Oak Hill.

Current Oak Hill Mayor Danny Wright says because Oak Hill has a City Management style of government, Hannabass essentially oversaw every government department in the city.

“If you take a dictionary and look up Oak Hill, you’ll see up front of it a picture of Bill Hannabass,” said the Mayor.

Wright says he expects City Treasurer/Clerk Damita Johnson to take over as interim City Manager, but said they have no timeline yet for when they expect to fill Hannabass’s position permanently.