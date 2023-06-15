OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – The election results are in and the city of Oak Hill officially has a new Mayor.

Challenger Charles Briscoe unseated former mayor Daniel Wright, earning more than sixty-six percent of the votes.

Briscoe says he wants to try to attract bigger businesses with higher paying jobs to come to Oak Hill as well as helping the city to establish its own identity, unique from Beckley and Fayetteville.

“It’s a little surreal. It feels great, though,” said Briscoe. “The people have spoken. I think the people wanted change and that’s what we’re going to work on. We’ve got a new council, a bunch of fresh faces and some familiar faces, and I think we’re all going to sit down and work it out.”

On the City Council, former Mayor and longtime City Manager Bill Hannabass returned to the city’s government, winning a position as City Councilor at Large.