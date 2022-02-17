OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – Students at one Fayette County High School are preparing for a variety show Friday, February 18, 2022.

The show will celebrate the history of Oak Hill High. From the 1920s to the 2020’s, every decade will have a unique celebration.

The Oak Hill cheerleading squad gave us a preview of their celebration of the 1980’s with a dance performance to Olivia Newton John’s “Let’s Get Physical.”

“We are doing a variety show called Red Devils through the decades,” said Co-Master of Ceremonies Lily Harman. “We have an alum coming and they’re going to do an opening, and we have acts from each decade from the 1920s to the 2020s”

Harman and her fellow Co-MC Heath Gillian said attendees can expect appearances from Flappers, Elvis, and many more American Icons of the past hundred years.