OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – An Oak Hill man is facing felony charges in Fayette County for sexual assault.

On April 14, 2022, detectives with the Fayette County Detective’s Bureau began a sexual assault investigation. The investigation started after they were contacted by a local school counselor.

After a thorough investigation, deputies obtained enough probable cause to arrest the suspect.

Jody Blankenship, 37 of Oak Hill, was arrested and is being charged with the felony offenses of two counts of Sexual Abuse by Parent, Guardian, or Custodian; two counts of Soliciting a Minor by Computer, and two counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree.

Blankenship was taken to Southern Regional Jail and he currently awaits court proceedings.