OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department needs as much help as possible from the public in finding a missing man from Oak Hill.

Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding the missing man.

Patrick R. Baker, 33, of Oak Hill, was last seen in the early afternoon hours of September 26, 2022. He was last seen leaving a home on Clay St off of Gatewood Rd.

Baker is described as being 5’07” and weighing 165 lbs, having ear-length brown hair and blue eyes. Baker was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt, black jeans, and white and red “Jordan’s”. Below is a picture from a few months ago.

Patrick Baker

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking the citizens of the Gatewood Rd and Clay St area that have security cameras or rings to check them for any relevant video.

People in the area are advised to check for activity between 3:00 P.M. and 5:00 P.M. on Monday September 26th.

If Patrick Baker is seen or located, you are advised to contact the Fayette County OEM at (304)574-3590.