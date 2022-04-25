OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – On April 22, 2022, an Oak Hill man was sentenced to prison for a DUI while having a revoked license.

James M. Webb., Jr., age 42 of Oak Hill, was sentenced by Circuit Judge Thomas H. Ewing., to one to three years in prison for the felony crime of third offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence and six months in jail for the misdemeanor crime of driving under the influence.

On November 5, 2020, Webb was pulled over near Fayetteville and was found to have a revoked driver’s license. Mr. Webb also had two prior convictions for driving while license revoked for driving under the influence. Due to Mr. Webb’s behavior, the officer requested a Drug Recognition Expert evaluation. Based on this evaluation and Mr. Webb’s admissions, he was charged with driving under the influence of controlled substances. These crimes were investigated by the West Virginia State Police. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sarah F. Smith.

Webb pled guilty to these crimes on February 10, 2022. He will spend a minimum of a year in prison before he is eligible for parole.