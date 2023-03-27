OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — At approximately 1p.m. officers with the Oak Hill Police Department responded to a call of a multi-car accident on U.S. Rt. 19.

On Monday, March 27, 2023, Oak Hill Police officers received a call of a five-car accident on U.S. Rt. 19 south at the Appalachian Drive intersection. Jan Care, Mount Hope Ambulance, Oak Hill and Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Department responded on scene along with Oak Hill P.D. and Fayetteville Police Department and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Four people were transported by ambulance to local hospitals and one person was flown to Charleston via Health Net. The area has been cleared according to Fayette County Dispatch. The accident is still under investigation.