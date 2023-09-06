GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — During the week of September 18, 2023 the National Park Service will begin work by plugging in an orphaned gas well within the Gauley River National Recreation Area.

The funding for this project will be from the Biden Administration and work for this installation will take up to three weeks.

Heavy construction will be in and out of the worksite on Lucas Road near the

area of Koontz Bend. Visitors coming to the park should be aware of the heavy traffic in the area and take precaution.

This well, dating from the 1950s, has been inactive for around 20 years. Nationally, Americans live within just one mile from an orphaned oil and gas well. It is important to realize that these sites can cause pollution and other environmental hazards if left untreated.

Through this Action Plan, abandoned wells will be plugged and installed to help with environmental and pollution risks in disadvantaged communities.