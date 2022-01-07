Power outage planned for Sunday in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A power outage is planned in Fayette County on Sunday, January 9, 2022, to allow for proper maintenance to be done.

American Electric Power (AEP) said the power outage is set to take place from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., on Sunday, in order for work to be completed on power lines in the Fayetteville area. There will be around 2,200 customers in the area without power, all served in the Fayetteville, Beckwith and Garten distribution lines, which tie into the Fayetteville substation.

The affected customers have all been notified by AEP through phone message. If the weather is too cold or severe, the power outage may be rescheduled to a later date.