Police looking for two people regarding the safety of an infant in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is trying to find two people regarding the health and welfare of a 10 month old infant.

Law Enforcement and Child Protective Services have failed to make contact with Nicholas Toney and Tanya Harrah, of Dempsey Branch, in an effort to check on the welfare of their 10 month old infant. Toney also has active misdemeanor warrants unrelated to this situation.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident, is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 574-3590, or through the “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department” Facebook page.